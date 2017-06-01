An Amazon spokeswoman says the new facility, built amid a big expansion of the company’s fulfillment operations, will “create hundreds of new full-time jobs.”

Amazon.com is opening a second warehouse in Sumner, amid a major global ramp up of its fulfillment operations.

Amazon spokeswoman Ashley Robinson said Thursday that the company will open the facility later this year. “It will create hundreds of new full-time jobs,” Robinson said, with staffers handling large items such as big-screen TVs, lawn mowers and kayaks.