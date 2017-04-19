Amazon.com plans to launch an online emporium in Australia, the e-commerce giant’s first full-fledged retail foray in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday that Amazon was looking for the site of its first warehouse Down Under.

Currently Australians can buy online Kindle books and readers, Audible audiobooks and download apps. But Aussies looking for other physical items have had to go to Amazon’s global store, wait nine to 12 days for standard shipping, and pay hefty shipping rates.

Amazon, which launched its Kindle store there in 2013, said that it currently has 1,000 employees in Australia; many are working for the company’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, which has operated there since 2012.

“The next step is to bring a retail offering to Australia, and we are making those plans now,” the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to bring thousands of new jobs to Australia, millions of dollars in additional investment, and to empower small Australian businesses through Amazon Marketplace.”

Marketplace is what Amazon calls its platform for third-party sellers.

Amazon has 11 country-specific Marketplaces: Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, China and Japan. It also sells physical and online books in Brazil.