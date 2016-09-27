Amazon is about to start an experimental bus service connecting Eastside commuters to its Seattle campus, a move that comes as the city seeks to adapt to the tech juggernaut’s breakneck growth.

The move, first reported by tech news site GeekWire, is detailed in a website that depicts routes from Redmond, Issaquah and Bellevue to the South Lake Union area. All full- and part-time employees, and their dogs, are eligible to use the service, the site says.

It seems to follow the spirit of Microsoft’s Connector, which helps far-flung employees commute to Redmond and other Microsoft campuses. In the San Francisco Bay Area, Google also deploys its own fleet of shuttles.

Amazon, in an email, confirmed that it was starting the service, casting it as a way to make its urban campus more convenient for those who live outside of Seattle.

“Our employees tell us that they love being in the heart of the city. In fact, more than 50 percent of our employees get to work without a car,” a spokesman said in an email. “ We are continually looking for ways to build a more sustainable urban campus and this pilot is another opportunity to do so.”

The routes will start on Monday, while a reservations system will go online on Friday.

Amazon’s initiative comes at a time of explosive growth of the company’s footprint here, contributing both to a heating of the local economy and a spike in living costs and traffic.

According to the Amazon Bus site, the Bellevue buses will leave from 3120 139th Ave. S.E., with pickups from 6:17 a.m. to 8:17 a.m.

The Redmond route departs from 9900 Willows Road., with pickups from 6:03 a.m. to 8:03 a.m.

The Issaquah route departs from 2010 N.W. Sammamish Road, with pickups from 5:58 a.m. to 7:38 a.m.