Amazon.com said Thursday that it would create 5,000 part-time, work-from-home jobs in customer service over the next year, part of a wider campaign to hire more than 30,000 part-timers.
The company said the remote customer-service jobs are a good fit for people who want flexible work — parents, military spouses or college students, for example.
Amazon also plans to hire for 25,000 part-time jobs in fulfillment centers, where it already employs some 40,000 part-timers.
The announcement underscores Amazon’s soaring growth — but also the fanfare with which many big corporations are trumpeting their domestic job-creation initiatives amid a rising wave of economic populism.
Amazon said that more than 70 percent of its part-time employees work more than 20 hours per week, which gives them access to benefits.
