Amazon.com will open a new office in Boston with room for 900 new workers, according to local news reports. The move comes as the e-commerce giant builds its global presence to help it recruit top talent for its quickly growing tech operations.

According to the Boston Herald, Amazon already employs more than 1,000 people in the Boston area, a major academic and technology hub. That includes some 700 staffers in a Cambridge office — where some of the language research for Alexa, the company’s digital assistant, takes place — and hundreds more at a robotics facility in nearby North Reading.

The new office, located in 150,000 square feet of space in the Fort Point neighborhood of Boston, will be ready next year, the newspaper reported.

The announcement marks Amazon’s latest move to buttress its tech operations outside of Seattle.

On Monday, the company held a grand opening of a corporate office in Chicago, where more than 200 people will work on Amazon Web Services, operations and advertising. That number is expected to double in the next few months, Samantha Singer, general manager of Amazon’s Chicago corporate office, wrote in a blog post.

In January, Amazon opened a similar office in Pittsburgh, also a major center for computer-related research and development. At the time of the opening, 50 people worked at the site, in roles such as machine translation.

Last year, the company opened an office in Minneapolis, the home of rival retailers Target and Best Buy. The office is staffed by cloud engineers and logistics and transportations experts.