Amazon.com has cut the cord on a cable store it launched last year on its site, a sign of the difficulties of marrying old media and new.

Amazon.com has cut the cord on a cable store it launched last year on its site.

The e-commerce giant wouldn’t disclose why it terminated the project, which seemed designed to connect cable companies with a new generation of shoppers used to the seamlessness of online shopping.

But clearly the experiment didn’t take off as expected, perhaps a sign that marrying old media and new is harder than it looks. The story was first reported by TV Predictions, a trade publication.

“Amazon is constantly testing and launching new offerings to innovate on behalf of customers,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “At this time, we have decided to discontinue the Amazon Cable Store.”

The store had launched with offerings from Comcast, which had assigned support staff in a couple of its locations specifically to the Amazon store.