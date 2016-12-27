Amazon said the Echo family of devices sold by the “millions,” at a rate nine times greater than last year’s holiday season.

Amazon.com’s voice-activated artificial-intelligence devices were the stars of this holiday, the e-commerce behemoth said Tuesday.

Amazon said the Echo family of devices sold by the “millions,” at a rate nine times greater than last year’s holiday season. The Echo is a home speaker through which Amazon’s customers interface with Alexa, a voice-activated assistant. A smaller version, which connects to speakers, is dubbed the Echo Dot.

“Echo and Echo Dot were the best-selling products across Amazon this year, and we’re thrilled that millions of new customers will be introduced to Alexa as a result,” Jeff Wilke, the head of Amazon’s consumer division, said in a statement.

Amazon’s comments come amid increased competition in the artificial-intelligence arena from Alphabet’s Google, which recently launched a home speaker that’s similar to the Echo, and other companies. The stakes are high, as experts say voice-activated interfaces point to the future of computing.

Amazon said that it shipped more than one billion items worldwide under its Prime loyalty program this holiday season. The company said that Prime Now superfast delivery service, which delivers items to consumers in one or two hours, had seen its busiest day ever on Dec. 23, with three times more purchases versus last year.

More than 72 percent of Amazon shoppers used a mobile device during the holiday, and usage of Amazon’s mobile app grew by 56 percent.