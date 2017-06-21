t’s unclear how much more Nike merchandise might ultimately flow through Amazon, but the prospect of a special relationship between the two companies sent shoe-retailer stocks tumbling.

Amazon.com will begin selling Nike shoes directly through a brand-registry program designed to keep counterfeit goods off the site, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The approach lets Nike take greater control over how its products are sold, helping ensure that knockoff shoes aren’t offered by third parties on the e-commerce marketplace, said the person, who asked not to be named because the arrangement isn’t yet public.

Shoes are popular products for counterfeiters, and Nike’s global brand is an especially alluring target. That’s put pressure on the athletic-apparel giant to police online sales more aggressively.

Lindsay Drucker Mann, an analyst at Goldman Sachs Group, said earlier that Nike may be close to forging a tighter relationship with Amazon. Currently, Nike is available on Amazon’s Zappos site, but not directly through the parent company.

It’s unclear how much more Nike merchandise might ultimately flow through Amazon, but the prospect of a special relationship between the two companies sent shoe-retailer stocks tumbling.

Foot Locker shares plunged as much as 11 percent, while Finish Line fell 5.9 percent. Dick’s Sporting Goods dropped more than 9 percent. European sellers Sports Direct International and JD Sports Fashion declined as well.

Nike shares gained as much as 1.7 percent to $52.43 on Wednesday, bringing its year-to-date gain to 2.6 percent.

When brands work directly with Amazon, they can point out violations and have the counterfeit goods removed. Amazon eventually aims to use machine learning to detect knockoff products before they’re even posted to the site, the person familiar with the matter said.

Almost 2,000 branded products are registered in the Amazon program so far, including Victoria’s Secret, Toms, Patagonia, Johnson & Johnson, Clorox and Procter & Gamble, the person said.