Amazon.com said Monday that it’s commissioning a new wind farm in Ohio to help offset the power needs of its cloud computing business.

Amazon Web Services, as the tech giant’s cloud computing division is known, has vowed to fulfill at least half of the energy needs of its big data centers with renewable energy by 2017. That’s up from 40 percent in 2016, a goal that Amazon says it is on track to meet or exceed.

The data centers that house the computing power and storage that Amazon and other cloud giants rent out have been called out by environmentalists as a growing source of emissions.

Amazon’s new wind farm will be in Hardin County, Ohio, 70 miles northwest of Columbus, and when it opens in December 2017 it will be its second such facility in the state.

It will generate 530,000 megawatt hours of wind energy every year, Amazon says, and feed into the grid that’s connected to AWS’ data centers in Ohio and Virginia.

Once completed it will be the fifth renewable energy project undertaken by AWS. Others, besides the two Ohio facilities, include wind farms in Indiana and North Carolina and a solar farm in Virginia. Amazon has also announced a giant wind farm in Texas, but that initiative is not related to AWS.