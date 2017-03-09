Louis Castle, co-founder of Westwood Studios, will head Amazon’s Seattle game production studio.

Amazon.com has added another video-game industry veteran to its ranks, naming Louis Castle head of the company’s Seattle game production studio.

Castle co-founded Westwood Studios, best known as the maker of the “Command & Conquer” series, an early hit in the genre of real-time strategy games that put players in control of a battlefield from a bird’s-eye view. He stayed on in a senior role at Electronic Arts when the gaming giant acquired the studio.

Castle is the latest luminary scooped up by Amazon, which has drawn notice in the video game industry for hiring away veterans of the likes of Microsoft, Valve, and Electronic Arts.

The e-commerce giant is expanding its ambitions in video gaming, from selling games through its Twitch subsidiary to hosting online multiplayer games on the infrastructure of Amazon Web Services and selling its own set of video game developer tools.