Amazon.com, which started out of a garage in Bellevue, is taking up a big chunk of office space close to its roots in a new 16-story building.

The company is leasing all of Centre 425, a spiffy new 16-story building at the corner of NE 4th Street and 106th Avenue NE in downtown Bellevue. The building is due to be completed this fall.

A report by the Broderick Group says that an Amazon lease for 354,000 square feet at the location is pending, but a person familiar with the matter says that lease has been completed.

Centre 425, a Schnitzer West office building, is expected to accommodate 2,245 people during the workday, according to a brochure for the property. The building is scheduled for completion this fall.

Both Amazon and Schnitzer West, the landlord, declined comment.

The move, first reported by tech site GeekWire, is an interesting extension of Amazon’s reach across Lake Washington.

So far the company has invested billions and made much of its large urban campus in South Lake Union and downtown Seattle, where it can attract the young, the creative and the hip.

But there’s plenty of tech talent in the Eastside too — drawn there by companies such as Microsoft and Valve.

Right now Amazon employs more than 25,000 people in Seattle.