The move seems geared to infusing prestige and drawing new writers to the world of self-publishing, a rapidly expanding but chaotic universe where it’s often hard for readers to distinguish the brilliant from the mediocre.

Amazon.com on Monday launched a new literary award for English-language authors releasing their works on the company’s self-publishing platform in the U.K.

The sector plays a significant role in Amazon’s e-book sales. About 23 of the books on the most recent Kindle Paid Top 100 list were self-published, according to an analysis by the Codex-Group, a publishing industry consultancy.

The U.K-based Kindle Storyteller Award consists of a 20,000 British pound cash prize, a marketing campaign to help push the book on Amazon’s U.K. online bookstore, and having the work translated into other languages. It’s open to all genres, as long as it’s previously unpublished work with a minimum of 5,000 words and it’s submitted through Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon.com’s self-publishing tool.

Unlike some of the Old World’s most prestigious literary contests, where cultural bigwigs hold sway over the nominations, the Amazon contest will have readers “play a significant role,” the company says.

“Customer interest” will be one of the factors that will yield a shortlist that a panel made up of “Amazon experts” and “literary authorities” will judge, according to the e-commerce giant.

“Publishing a book has never been easier, and the Kindle Storyteller Award will reward the author whose story resonates most with both readers and literary experts,” Alessio Santarelli, the European Union Kindle content director at Amazon, said in a statement.

The contest opens for entries on Feb. 20.

Amazon’s English-language award follows a similar competition deployed earlier in Europe. In Germany, a huge market for books, the program was launched in 2016 (the cash prize in the German edition is 10,000 euros, plus the marketing campaign, which Amazon says is worth 20,000 euros.)

More than 1,400 authors from 39 countries participated in Amazon’s third Spanish-language contest. In France, where Amazon teamed with TV5MONDE and the Foundation Alliance Française for a competition dubbed “Les Plumes Francophones,” authors from 55 countries entered 1,174 works published on Amazon’s KDP platform.