The company is rolling out a version of the Prime loyalty program to the Chinese market, a market where it lags behind local giants such as Alibaba.

In a world where a large part of the goodies Americans buy comes from China, Amazon.com is introducing an interesting twist targeted to Chinese shoppers: a membership program that includes shipping for products sourced from Amazon warehouses in the U.S.

It’s a version of Amazon’s successful Prime loyalty program targeted to a huge market where the Seattle company lags behind local giants such as Alibaba.

The Chinese version of Prime offers customers there shipping for items sold on the Amazon Global Store, and fulfilled from warehouses in the U.S and shipped via air across the Pacific.

It’s the first time Amazon wraps cross-border shipping into a Prime membership, and it seems to target strong demand among Chinese consumers for imported products.

It’s the same thirst of American brands that led Costco Wholesale in 2014 to strike a deal with a unit of Alibaba for an online store that would sell imported products in China.

Chinese shoppers are expected to pay a promotional price of about $28 for their first year and then about $58 per year thereafter. Free cross-border shipping would apply on orders worth more than $30.

Parcels from the Amazon Global Store, which also serves dozens of countries where Amazon doesn’t have an online marketplace and a physical distribution network, would take between five and nine days to land on shoppers’ doorsteps in China. Orders worth more than $295, or an annual shopping bill worth more than $2,950, could trigger longer waits due to customs regulations, Amazon warns.

Prime will also include domestic shipping in China, where Amazon acts as a platform for third-party merchants.