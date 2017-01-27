A report by The Wall Street Journal describing 150 sea-borne containers handled by Amazon comes more than a year after the company’s Chinese subsidiary signaled its intentions to run a freight forwarding operation in a filing with the Federal Maritime Commission.

Amazon.com is taking on a role as a freight forwarder of shipments from China to the U.S., having handled at least 150 sea-borne containers since October.

A report by The Wall Street Journal describing the shipments comes more than a year after Amazon’s Chinese subsidiary signaled its intentions to run a freight-forwarding operation in a filing with the Federal Maritime Commission.

The Journal also reports that Amazon’s Chinese unit, Beijing Century Joyo Courier Service, posted rates for logistical services such as labeling and sorting at a platform that’s commonly used by shippers. The information about the 150 containers comes from documents gathered by Ocean Audit, a firm that specializes in matters related to freight shipping.

It’s all part of Amazon’s massive bid to increase its logistics capacity, a segment that’s become a revenue generator for the company, as it increasingly handles the shipping and storage of wares sold by third-party merchants on its platform.

The company has struck deals with air freighters to fly cargo jets on its behalf that connect far-flung warehouses. The operation is dubbed “Prime Air.” Amazon has also acquired a fleet of trucks and is working on last-mile air delivery by drone.

The company has said, however, that it doesn’t seek to compete with FedEx, UPS and other logistics providers, but rather complement them as Amazon grows beyond these providers’ ability to deal with all shipments.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.