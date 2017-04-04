Amazon.com and the Federal Trade Commission have agreed to end legal moves that were holding up the reimbursement of more than $70 million in unauthorized in-app purchases made by children.

The FTC had sued Amazon in 2014, accusing it of allowing children to make purchases without their guardians’ permission while using apps on tablets such as the Kindle Fire.

In April last year a federal judge sided with the agency. The judge ordered the company to reimburse account holders for purchases made between November 2011 and May 2016.

But at the same time the judge denied an FTC request for an injunction that would have barred Amazon from behaving similarly in the future. So both Amazon and the FTC appealed the order, freezing the refund process.

On Tuesday, the agency announced that both parties have agreed to end the appeals.

That means that refunds are coming soon. “Details on the refund program, which Amazon will operate, will be announced shortly,” the FTC said in a news release.

Amazon declined to comment.