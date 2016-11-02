Who needs one day of Black Friday deals when you can get every day until Dec. 22? Amazon blew the lid off the traditional day-after-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza by starting its sale the day after Halloween.

Black Friday came early this year.

The annual arms race heated up when Amazon kicked off its holiday shopping season the day after Halloween. If you are worried about missing the sale, don’t be. Amazon’s “Black Friday Deals Store” is open every day through Dec. 22. That gives shoppers with the holiday spirit 52 “Black Fridays” to buy stocking stuffers.

The sale is being framed as a countdown to Black Friday with offers to whet the deal seeker’s appetite. The bigger-money savings begin the day after Thanksgiving and on the revered Cyber Monday, which falls after Thanksgiving weekend.

Not every retailer views Black Friday as an excuse to boost its profits. REI is again closing for Black Friday. The outdoor retailer first closed for the holiday shopping-season kickoff last year, urging its employees to get out and enjoy nature instead.

What’s next? So how does a retailer ride that euphoric shopping wave beyond Christmas? Amazon could get in bed with mattress sellers and car dealers — and push Black Friday through Presidents Day in February.