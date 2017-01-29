Increased evidence that Amazon.com is in the midst of a major investment cycle has made analysts dial down previous expectations for a lofty profit.

Amazon.com’s strengthening dominance of online shopping is leading Wall Street to expect a killer holiday quarter, as far as sales are concerned. But increased evidence that the e-commerce giant is in the midst of a major investment cycle has made analysts dial down previous expectations for a lofty profit.

The Seattle-based company, which reports earnings on Thursday, is expected to have brought home $44.66 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016, a total that’s 24.9 percent higher than the previous year.

The boost, experts say, came from a boom in online shopping that has disproportionately benefited Amazon; its share of the e-commerce pie in the U.S. grew close to 50 percent in the week before Christmas, according to analysts with Barclays.

That resulted from an acceleration of Amazon’s Prime “flywheel,” a program that costs shoppers $99 a year, in exchange for shipping at no extra cost for many purchases and access to a video streaming service, free books and other perks. Barclays says that half of U.S. households are Prime members.

That said, analysts have been warning investors to moderate their hopes that Amazon might start converting some of its breakneck growth into a constant stream of juicy profits, an idea stoked by the rapid growth in recent quarters of Amazon Web Services, the company’s highly profitable cloud-computing division.

The reason: that same Prime flywheel, which keeps bringing customers back, requires big investments — such as video content that will keep shoppers hooked on Amazon-produced shows, or big warehouses close to major markets so the items they order online arrive on time. So does the cloud-computing business, which relies on massive data centers and expensive talent even as it fights increasingly aggressive competition from the likes of Microsoft and Google.

Analysts on average expect Amazon to report $1.35 per share in profits — down from an average forecast of $2.16 three months ago. But even that could be optimistic.

“We expect increased volatility” in Amazon shares around the earnings, analysts with Oppenheimer, a securities firm, wrote in a note. The analysts added that Wall Street might be underestimating the impact of a major ramp-up in investment in Amazon’s operations that could last for the next year and a half.

Long term, analysts expect the trend of higher revenue but compressed margins to hold for a while. Morgan Stanley says Amazon could spend $4 billion in video content in 2017 and $4.8 billion the following year. It could also see rising shipping costs and lower profitability on the cloud-computing side resulting from price cuts and major investments. The securities firm lowered its operating income expectations for Amazon in 2017 by 16 percent.

At the same time, Morgan Stanley raised its revenue expectations for 2017 by half a percentage point, and said that “this investment spend will bear long-term fruit and higher earnings power.”