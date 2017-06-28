Amazon.com says that on July 11 it will its Prime Day annual discount extravaganza for the third time, a sign that the company’s promotional holiday might become a tradition.

Amazon.com says that on July 11 it will hold its Prime Day annual discount extravaganza for the third time, a sign that the self-declared retail holiday might actually become a tradition.

Held for the first time in 2015, Prime Day offers members of Amazon’s $99-a-year loyalty program hundreds of thousands of deals, in a sort of summertime Black Friday.

The event is a big boost to Amazon’s top line: the company said the 2016 Prime Day was its “biggest day ever,” selling a record number of its own devices, as well as millions of other items.

Not to be left behind, in the past Wal-Mart and other retailers have also jumped on the bandwagon, offering big online discounts that same day.

This time around, a few things will be different. Prime Day will last 30 hours, instead of 24, starting at 6 p.m. Pacific Time because the company considered that “24 hours in a day just isn’t enough time to shop all of the great deals,” Amazon Prime Vice President Greg Greeley said in a statement.

It will also be the first Prime Day to be extended to Amazon’s relatively new retail operations in the developing world.

Consumers in India, Mexico and China will have access to deals advertised on the local Amazon sites, as well as those on the company’s global store. In total, 13 countries will participate in Prime Day.

The event, held in the midst of what’s usually a lull in the world of shopping, also serves as a stress test for the logistics-minded Amazon, which sees its activity ramp up to a frenzy during the fourth quarter.