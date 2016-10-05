Amazon is deploying a new version of its Dash scanner, a gadget that will allow shoppers to add any item off the retailer’s massive catalog to the site’s shopping cart without bringing up a screen. The old version limited purchases to Amazon Fresh products.

The earlier version of the Dash limited purchases to the Amazon Fresh grocery store.

The new device, which retails for $50 and looks a bit like an oversized highlighter pen, is half as big as the original. Shoppers can scan a product’s barcode using the device, or can also talk to the gadget to add an item. It’s magnetic, so it can stick to metal; it can hang from a key ring, too.

The Dash scanner is one of a wild array of internet-connected products that Amazon has devised in an attempt to make shopping easier. The disparate family includes Dash “buttons” associated with a particular brand of product, and the Echo, a home speaker that listens to its owners’ voices and allows them to place orders on Amazon’s site.