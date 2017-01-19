Amazon.com and the U.S. Department of Labor have agreed to create a registered apprenticeship program to train veterans in the high-demand field of cloud computing from within the e-commerce titan’s fold.

Participants will undergo a 16-week technical training program land get a 12-month paid apprenticeship with the company. The apprenticeships could lead to full-time jobs with Amazon, the company says, or with talent-hungry competitors.

The first wave of a dozen or so apprentices will be trained to take up the role of “cloud support associate” at Amazon Web Services, the Seattle company’s cloud computing unit. They would offer technical support to enterprises and other customers that have migrated their data and computing applications to Amazon’s cloud.

Ardine Williams, a top recruiter at AWS, wrote in a blog post that it will “start small,” but “our hope is that with the experience we gain, the program will expand to additional technical roles and can continue to scale.”

The move is part of a push by Amazon and other big tech recruiters to incorporate more veterans into their workforce.

Last May, the company vowed to hire 25,000 veterans and military spouses over the next five years and to train 10,000 more in cloud computing.

It also geared to help quell Amazon’s huge thirst for technical talent, as its cloud computing business keeps expanding.