Amazon.com has canceled “Style Code Live,” a live daily online show dedicated to fashion.

The show launched in May 2016 as Amazon pushed deeper both into the world of fashion and into new forms of video content. An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed the show’s cancellation, but didn’t go into the reasons why it was discontinued.

“As they say, all good things must come to an end,” read a post on the show’s social media feed over the weekend. “Our viewers and followers have inspired us in so many ways and there is more to come, so ‘stay tuned!’.”