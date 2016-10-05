Amazon.com is doling out yet another Prime perk: a rotating selection of popular Kindle books and magazines at no additional cost to Prime members.

The books include Lonely Planet travel guides and novels from ranging from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Philip K. Dick’s “The Man in the High Castle” and J.R.R. “Tolkien’s The Hobbit.”

The new initiative piles on top of what’s become a teeming smorgasbord of features ranging from the popular Prime Video streaming service to unlimited storage for photos and fast shipping privileges.

The point is to make the membership in Prime more valuable in the eyes of shoppers — who, once they are members, tend to shop more loyally than non-members on Amazon’s site.

There were already some perks for readers in the Prime program, such as “Kindle First,” which lets members pick one free book a month among six featured works, and a lending library for Kindle users.

The latest program, dubbed “Prime Reading,” is much more vast. There will be a rotating selection of more than 1,000 books. Members will be able to keep the borrowed titles as long as they like, Amazon says.

Prime Reading also includes a rotating selection of magazines, including National Geographic, People and Popular Mechanics.