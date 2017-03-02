The channel, dubbed “Heera,” is available to Prime members in the U.S., who would have to pay $5 per month to access it. It contains a library of films in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali and Telugu.

Amazon.com’s video streaming service has launched a U.S. subscription channel devoted to Bollywood films.

The collection is put together by Amazon, and comes on the heels of another Amazon-curated channel launched last month that exclusively features Japanese animation.

It’s a sign of how Amazon keeps building out its video content, an increasingly important corollary of the company’s $99 a year Prime loyalty program.

Showtime, Starz and HBO also have streams on Amazon.