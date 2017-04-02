Last week, according to Brazilian media, an online Kindle ad seemed to criticize a controversial municipal campaign to cover colorful street art and graffiti in Brazil’s largest city with gray paint. It earned a rebuke from the mayor.

Amazon.com’s efforts to sell more books online have ruffled some highflying feathers in the Brazilian megalopolis of São Paulo.

Last week, according to Brazilian media, an online ad for Kindle seemed to criticize a controversial municipal campaign to cover colorful street art and graffiti in Brazil’s largest city with dull, gray paint.

“Cobriram a cidade de cinza?” (“Will they cover the city in ash?”) reads the text superimposed on a sad, gray, rain-streaked concrete wall in the Kindle ad. Seconds later, the Portuguese translation of a quote from George Orwell’s 1984 is projected on the same wall: “The best books are those that tell you what you already know.”

Other phrases — including one by “50 Shades of Grey”’ author E.L. James — are also seen projected above tunnels, on other walls, and on the pavement. The lesson: “People covered the ashes with stories,” the Amazon ad says, before pitching the thousands of digital books available on the Kindle.

Folha de São Paulo, a Brazilian newspaper, reported that the Amazon ad campaign earned a rebuke from São Paulo’s mayor, Joao Doria, a wealthy businessman and former star of the Brazilian version of “The Apprentice.”

“Since Amazon likes São Paulo so much, and likes Brazil so much, help our city. Help those who need it,” Doria said, asking the company to donate books for libraries, computers for public schools, and “that which the population needs to make of this city, a happier city.”

A local Amazon competitor, online retailer KaBum!, jumped into the controversy, saying it would give computers and tablets to São Paulo schools, according to Folha.

The Seattle behemoth reacted as well. In a statement, Amazon Brazil said it was “donating hundreds of Kindle devices to institutions devoted to promoting culture and education. In addition, Amazon.com.br partnered with Brazil’s largest publishers to offer customers one free eBook from a selection of more than 30 titles, including best-sellers and classic books.”