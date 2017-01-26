A roboticist has put a face on the voice of Alexa, Amazon.com’s cloud-dwelling artificial intelligence, and it looks like Elvis wearing earrings and a baseball cap.

Have you ever tried to put a face on the voice of Alexa, Amazon.com’s cloud-dwelling artificial intelligence?

Amateur roboticist Steve Studnicki has. And it sort of looks like Elvis wearing earrings and a baseball cap.

“Elvia,” as Studnicki baptized the creation he shows in a YouTube video, is essentially a mechanical head that can move its mouth and eyes, as well as pivot sideways.

Alexa’s words are routed via a tiny USB sound card to software that moves the two servomotors that animate the head’s mouth. The result is even eerier than the Alexa connected to a singing Big Mouth Billy Bass robot that made some waves last year.

The experiment highlights how Alexa and other voice-activated artificial intelligence software have captured the imagination of tinkerers.

Alexa, which inhabits the Echo line of devices as well as other gadgets sold by Amazon and other companies, has been a hit with consumers as well.