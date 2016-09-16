SNYDER, Texas (AP) — A division of Amazon has unveiled plans for a more than 100-turbine wind farm in West Texas.

Seattle-based Amazon Web Services on Thursday announced the 253-megawatt wind farm in Scurry County will be the company’s largest renewable-energy project. No cost estimate was immediately provided.

Officials say the Amazon Wind Farm Texas should create about 250 construction jobs and open in late 2017. Lincoln Clean Energy will build, own and operate the Texas wind farm. Amazon plans to buy about 90 percent of the generated power.

Amazon previously announced wind and solar farms in Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia. The company, in a statement, says the farms help deliver energy to electrical grids supplying Amazon Web Services Cloud data centers.

Chicago-based Lincoln Clean Energy has operations in Austin.