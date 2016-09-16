SNYDER, Texas (AP) — A division of Amazon has unveiled plans for a more than 100-turbine wind farm in West Texas.
Seattle-based Amazon Web Services on Thursday announced the 253-megawatt wind farm in Scurry County will be the company’s largest renewable-energy project. No cost estimate was immediately provided.
Officials say the Amazon Wind Farm Texas should create about 250 construction jobs and open in late 2017. Lincoln Clean Energy will build, own and operate the Texas wind farm. Amazon plans to buy about 90 percent of the generated power.
Amazon previously announced wind and solar farms in Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia. The company, in a statement, says the farms help deliver energy to electrical grids supplying Amazon Web Services Cloud data centers.
Most Read Stories
- Open ‘safe places’ in Seattle, King County for heroin use, task force says VIEW
- Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls says he's ready to take on a starter's workload
- $80,000 median: Income gain in Seattle far outpaces other cities
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
Chicago-based Lincoln Clean Energy has operations in Austin.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.