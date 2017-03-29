Amazon bought the owner of Diapers.com and Soap.com in 2011.

Amazon.com is shutting down its Quidsi division, which it acquired for about $545 million in 2011, saying that it’s been unable to make the owner of Diapers.com and Soap.com websites profitable.

“We have worked extremely hard for the past seven years to get Quidsi to be profitable, and unfortunately we have not been able to do so,” Seattle-based Amazon said in a statement. “Quidsi has great brand expertise and they will continue to offer selection on Amazon.com; the software development team will focus on building technology for AmazonFresh.”

Quidsi was co-founded by Marc Lore, who also was a founder of Jet.com, an online bulk retailer that was sold last year to Wal-Mart. Lore is now in charge of Wal-Mart’s online strategy.