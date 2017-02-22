LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Amazon says Arkansas prosecutors looking to obtain potential recordings from a slaying suspect’s Amazon Echo smart speaker haven’t established that their investigation is more important than a customer’s privacy rights.
The issue comes in the investigation into the death of Victor Collins, who was found floating in a hot tub in a friend’s Bentonville home in November 2015. The friend, James Andrew Bates, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.
Benton County prosecutors have asked a court to force Amazon to provide data that Bates’ Echo may have collected. Echo devices “listen” for a user’s voice and respond to commands.
In a response filed Friday, Amazon said prosecutors hadn’t established the need for Amazon to violate its customers’ constitutional rights. Amazon said prosecutors must prove the information isn’t available elsewhere.
