CLEVELAND (AP) — E-commerce giant Amazon plans to build a massive warehouse outside Cleveland on the site of a closed shopping mall.
The Plain Dealer reports (http://bit.ly/2wN51UA ) Amazon finalized a lease deal Thursday to build an 855,000-square-foot (79,431-sq. meter) warehouse in North Randall, a village of just over 1,000 people.
The newspaper reports Amazon will create more than 2,000 full-time jobs. Construction costs are estimated at $177 million.
Randall Park Mall was billed as the world’s largest indoor mall when it opened in 1976. It closed in 2009 after years of decline.
Most Read Stories
- Thanks to Amazon, Seattle is now America’s biggest company town
- Please go fishing, Washington state says after farmed Atlantic salmon escape broken net
- Spill of farmed Atlantic salmon near San Juan Islands much bigger than first estimates
- Farmed salmon ‘heading to every river in Puget Sound’
- Philadelphia Eagles fan gets last laugh with obituary
The state hasn’t announced any financial assistance for the project. An Amazon warehouse in Columbus that employs 4,500 people received job-creation tax credits.
Starting hourly rates at Amazon warehouses have varied from $11.50 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to $13.75 in Seattle.
___
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com