Online retail giant Amazon says it will build an air cargo hub expected to employ more than 2,000 people at a northern Kentucky airport south of Cincinnati.
Seattle-based Amazon said in a news release Tuesday that the air hub planned at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, will support the company’s growing fleet of Prime Air cargo planes.
State economic development officials in Kentucky say Amazon plans a nearly $1.5 billion investment that will create 2,700 full- and part-time jobs.
The Kentucky Economic Development Authority has given preliminary approval to a tax-incentive package worth up to $40 million for Amazon over the next 10 years if it meets job and wage targets.
Northern Kentucky economic development official Dan Tobergte says Amazon’s is the largest single investment ever by a company in northern Kentucky.
