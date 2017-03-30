KATY, Texas (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. has announced plans for a 10th fulfillment center in Texas.

Seattle-based Amazon on Wednesday announced the site in Katy, near Houston, will have about 1 million square feet of space and create 1,000 full-time jobs. Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship larger-sized customer items, such as music equipment, sports gear and electronics.

The company, with operations in Texas since 2013, currently has facilities in Coppell (kuh-PEHL’), Haslet (HAS’-let), Dallas, Fort Worth, Schertz (sherts) and San Marcos.

An Amazon statement says previously announced sites in Houston and Coppell are under construction.