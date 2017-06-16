WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Bezos wants to give away some his fortune, and he’s looking for the public’s help to figure out how to do it.
The Amazon CEO took to Twitter Thursday seeking ideas for a philanthropic strategy that would “be helping people in the here and now — short term — at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact,” Bezos’ Twitter post said.
As of Friday morning, Bezos’ tweet garnered more than 18,000 replies, 6,000 retweets and 11,000 “likes.” Many of the replies were multiple tweets — or “threads” — by individuals laying out detailed ideas to help Bezos with his plan.
Bezos’ tweet was sent less than 24 hours before Amazon announced Friday morning that it was buying Whole Foods in a deal valued around $13.7 billion.
