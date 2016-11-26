An Amazon ad depicts the friendship of a Christian pastor and a Muslim imam to send a holiday message. Also, at the corner of Rugged & Trendy, Filson’s opens a Ballard shop.

As ethnic and religious tension roils across the secular West, Amazon.com has come out with a holiday ad that highlights the sometimes-unifying spirit of commerce.

Filmed in the U.K., it features a Christian pastor and a Muslim imam. Both are men of a certain age who, in addition to devotion to their respective faiths, share a lifelong friendship, and are depicted commiserating about the pain in their knees.

Enter Amazon Prime. As soon as they take leave of each other, both men have the same idea. They whip out their smartphones and buy knee pads for each other, soon delivered by Amazon. These come in pretty handy in the act of worship, both at church and at the mosque.

Addressing the topic of religion in a commercial endeavor can ruffle some feathers. So Amazon worked with the Interfaith Alliance, the National Council of Churches and the Islamic Circle of North America to ensure that the depiction was accurate and didn’t offend anyone. The pastor in the ad is an actual vicar in London, and the imam is the principal of a Muslim school in the same city. The commercial was shot in the St. Dunstan and All Saints Stepney Church and in the East London Mosque, both in England’s capital.

The ad, which is airing in the U.S., the U.K., Germany and Austria, seems to have struck a chord in the wake of the U.S. election, as news coverage has been dominated by talk of tougher immigration laws, a surge in acts of vandalism allegedly motivated by ethnic differences, and the discussion of registries for U.S. travelers from predominantly Muslim countries.

More than 1 million people have seen the ad on YouTube. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the ad via one of his infrequent posts on Twitter. “Love this TV commercial for Amazon Prime. Very proud of our ad team,” he wrote.

— Ángel González: agonzalez@seattletimes.com

Filson’s now in Ballard as well

Filson opened its second Seattle store Wednesday, in Ballard — the first of what it hopes will be several smaller-concept neighborhood stores as the venerable outerwear retailer expands nationwide.

The 119-year-old Seattle-based company, known for its “lumbersexual” aesthetic and for making most of its products in the U.S., opened a larger, 6,500-square-foot flagship store in Sodo last year, replacing a less-visible location nearby.

Now it has added a much smaller space — 1,250 square feet — in the old Swan Hansen building at 5101 Ballard Ave. N.W.

In addition to traditional Filson favorites such as its Mackinaw wool cruiser jacket and cotton duffel bags, the Ballard location will carry more localized wares such as Ballard-branded beanies, caps and mugs.

In a nod to Ballard’s maritime industry, the store will carry some nautical items, including canvas ice totes and marlinespikes, tools used to separate the strands of a rope. Music in the store will come from vinyl records chosen by sales associates.

“We’re referring to this as ‘Filson unplugged’ — the acoustic version of our souped-up retail concept,” said President Gray Madden.

These smaller stores — about half the size of most traditional Filson stores — will allow the company to test products more readily and to get a feel for each neighborhood it opens in.

“We see this concept as something we can roll out to other locations,” such as towns in Alaska and Montana where there are Filson customers but perhaps not enough to support a larger store, he said.

Since Filson’s acquisition by private investment firm Bedrock Manufacturing in 2012, the company has been on an expansion kick. It’s about doubled the number of its stores this year to 10, including the Ballard location. In recent years, it’s opened stores in San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C., and London. The company plans to open 10 more by the end of 2018.

It also has two outlet stores — in Burlington, Skagit County, and Eagan, Minn.

“It has a lot of room to grow,” Madden said of Filson’s expansion potential.

Filson currently employs 552 people, 405 of them in Seattle, where the company has two factories. It also has a factory in Post Falls, Idaho.