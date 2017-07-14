LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Telecoms company Altice is buying control of Portugal’s Media Capital, paying Spain’s Prisa 440 million euros ($502 million) for its 94.7 percent stake in the Lisbon company.
The takeover is the latest addition to Altice’s portfolio after its efforts to expand its telecommunications and cable presence in the United States and France.
Netherlands-based Altice N.V. said in a statement Friday it had reached “a definitive agreement” with Promotora de Informaciones, S.A to buy its stake in Media Capital SGPS, SA.
Media Capital is one of Portugal’s leading media groups, owning popular national television channels and radio stations. Altice is buying Media Capital through its local telecoms company MEO.
Most Read Stories
- Phthalates found in powdered mac-and-cheese mixes
- Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway VIEW
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- It’s no joke: The right is coming after college next | Danny Westneat
- Panicked brides race to grab dream dresses before Tukwila store closes
Altice has also pursued an aggressive expansion in the U.S., buying New York cable operator Cablevision for $17.7 billion two years ago.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.