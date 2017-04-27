MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.43 billion.
The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $7.73 per share.
The internet search leader posted revenue of $24.75 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.12 billion.
Alphabet shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed nearly 7 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $874.25, an increase of 24 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOG
Keywords: Alphabet, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings
