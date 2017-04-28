NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Time Inc., down $3.10 to $15.20
The magazine publisher, which owns Sports Illustrated and People, said it would not sell itself after receiving several overtures from interested parties.
Amazon.com Inc., up $6.61 to $924.99
Most Read Stories
- Billionaire Paul Allen pledges $30M toward permanent housing for Seattle’s homeless
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the second and third rounds
- Highway 99 tolling: Here's how much you could pay, according to new analysis
- Offer help to daughter every which way; it may build a bond | Dear Carolyn
The giant e-commerce company reported earnings that were far higher than analysts were expecting.
Alphabet Inc., up $33.08 to $924.52
The parent company of Google and YouTube reported huge gains in revenue and its earnings easily beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
Qualcomm Inc., up 53 cents to $53.74
The company slashed its profit forecast after saying Apple is refusing to pay royalties on technology used in the iPhone.
Starbucks Corp., down $1.24 to $60.06
The coffee chain reported disappointing U.S. sales growth as customer traffic stalled and tempered its profit forecast for the year.
Honeywell International Inc., up $1.26 to $131.14
The industrial company surged after activist investment firm Third Point called for Honeywell to spin off its aerospace division.
Athenahealth Inc., down $23.44 to $98.01
The maker of billing and medical practice management software reported results that missed analysts’ forecasts.
Synchrony Financial, down $5.25 to $27.80
The consumer credit company posted earnings that fell far short of what analysts were looking for.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.