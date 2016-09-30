DALLAS (AP) — Federal aviation officials are satisfied that Allegiant Air is taking steps to address problems that inspectors found during a three-month review of the low-cost airline.

Allegiant met a Friday deadline for telling the Federal Aviation Administration how it would comply with suggested improvements in training, maintenance and procedures. None of the shortcomings were considered severe enough to warrant regulatory action against the airline.

The FAA does a lengthy review of all airlines every five years but moved up its inspection of Allegiant by two years after an aborted takeoff, a plane that nearly ran out of fuel, and other events.