MILAN (AP) — Italy’s flagship airline Alitalia has banned the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone on all flights effective immediately, following an emergency order prohibiting the phone on flights in the United States.
The airline said in a statement Saturday that it imposed the ban based on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s emergency order “to guarantee maximum security standards.” The moves follow reports of the phones catching fire.
Alitalia said passengers will no longer be able to bring the phone into the cabin in hand baggage, following a previous ban on sending it as checked baggage or air cargo.
Samsung has recalled more than 2.5 million of the smartphones, citing a battery manufacturing error.
