NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

National Oilwell Varco Inc., up 24 cents to $40.02

Energy companies jumped with the price of oil after a group of 11 non-OPEC countries agreed to cut production.

Viacom Inc., down $3.63 to $34.99

National Amusements, which controls CBS and Viacom, withdrew its proposal that the companies combine.

Ophthotech Corp., down $33.48 to $5.29

The company said its eye drug Fovista failed in two late-stage clinical studies.

Nike Inc., down 18 cents to $51.54

Consumer stocks including apparel makers, retailers and media companies lagged the market Monday.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $12.48 to $382.48

The struggling burrito chain named company founder Steve Ells as its sole CEO, with co-CEO Monty Moran retiring.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $16.99 to $115.08

The drugmaker’s CEO and chief financial officer left as Alexion prepares to finish an investigation into its sales practices.

EQT Corp., down $4.80 to $69.90

The price of natural gas fell sharply and pulled gas producers lower.

Akorn Inc., up $1.61 to $20.21

The generic drugmaker said regulators completed a new inspection at a manufacturing facility and didn’t find significant violations.