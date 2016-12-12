NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
National Oilwell Varco Inc., up 24 cents to $40.02
Energy companies jumped with the price of oil after a group of 11 non-OPEC countries agreed to cut production.
Viacom Inc., down $3.63 to $34.99
Most Read Stories
- As King County becomes more diverse, Seattle defies trend | FYI Guy
- Guns in stadiums? Trumpism making some noise in Olympia | Danny Westneat
- Complete coverage: Seahawks suffer 38-10 blowout loss against Packers in Green Bay
- Richard Sherman on the Seahawks: ‘Everybody needs to get a wake-up call’ WATCH
- For Seahawks and Pete Carroll, making sense of blowout loss to Packers becomes critical WATCH
National Amusements, which controls CBS and Viacom, withdrew its proposal that the companies combine.
Ophthotech Corp., down $33.48 to $5.29
The company said its eye drug Fovista failed in two late-stage clinical studies.
Nike Inc., down 18 cents to $51.54
Consumer stocks including apparel makers, retailers and media companies lagged the market Monday.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $12.48 to $382.48
The struggling burrito chain named company founder Steve Ells as its sole CEO, with co-CEO Monty Moran retiring.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $16.99 to $115.08
The drugmaker’s CEO and chief financial officer left as Alexion prepares to finish an investigation into its sales practices.
EQT Corp., down $4.80 to $69.90
The price of natural gas fell sharply and pulled gas producers lower.
Akorn Inc., up $1.61 to $20.21
The generic drugmaker said regulators completed a new inspection at a manufacturing facility and didn’t find significant violations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.