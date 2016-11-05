Alexa, the artificial-intelligence software that answers questions posed to Amazon’s Echo line of devices, is studying up on the Nov. 8 election, with some human help; also, Washington-based pizza chain Papa Murphy’s is hurt by election-year advertising costs.

During the third presidential debate, when Republican candidate Donald Trump declared that there were “bad hombres” among undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., more than a few people didn’t know exactly what he was talking about.

So hundreds asked Alexa, the artificial intelligence soul that inhabits the Echo line of devices by Amazon, about the word “hombre,” which in Spanish means “man”— a 4,000 percent increase from the usual number.

As Election Day looms, Amazon is bracing for more questions from Alexa’s audience — questions anticipated by a “tiger team” of about half a dozen Alexa experts tasked with making the voice-activated software a useful companion during a milestone moment.

Alexa is Amazon’s main champion in the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI), a theater where tech giants Microsoft, Google and Apple also have a stake. All have released interfaces that allow their customers to interact with the AI assistants by speaking to them naturally.

But no matter how intelligent and automated these assistants appear, it’s humans who constantly fine-tune them and coach them on how to respond to specific questions and where to draw the data that informs their responses.

It’s not the first time Amazon has put together writers, product engineers and data and speech scientists to offer Alexa content around a specific event.

Since the first Echos were made available to the general public in 2015, Alexa has been answering questions such as “When is the Democratic convention?” or “What are your Oscar picks this year?” Alexa brought up its game a notch during the Summer Olympics by providing real-time updates for the first time.

But none of those events have dragged on as long, or generated as much interest from Alexa users, as the upcoming election. A spokeswoman for Amazon says owners of Echo devices have asked “millions of questions” about the presidential race since the first debate in September between Trump and Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Today’s heated political climate also puts Amazon in an interesting situation with Alexa, much like a traditional media outlet: that of being a neutral messenger.

“It’s a big challenge,” Daren Gill, a product director for Alexa customer experience, said in an interview.

The team working on enabling it with responses to questions about the election tries to “use as many sources as possible” for the information. “She’s not a journalist,” Gill says of Alexa.

For polling data, which users get when asking their Echo who’s leading in the polls, Alexa draws on information gathered by RealClearPolitics.

One example of how Alexa walks on political eggshells is how it responds to the question, “Who won the last debate?”

“Most sites are saying it was a greatest-hits debate. Both candidates were able to mention their familiar platforms and it’s unlikely they gained or lost new votes,” was Alexa’s diplomatic answer.

Pedro Domingos, a University of Washington professor who authored “The Master Algorithm,” a book about machine learning, says that Amazon and other tech companies are walking into a “very interesting problem” by entering the world of politics.

These firms should make their sources of data and curation algorithms transparent to users, and incorporate the unfamiliar — to them — practices developed over decades by news media. “It’s not what they’re interested in, it’s not the bottom line,” he says. “The pressure’s going to have to come from users, from journalists,” he says.

It’s not only Amazon’s own team that’s undertaking Alexa’s political education. Since it’s an open platform, third parties are allowed to release apps, or “skills,” that enable Alexa to perform certain functions — such as fact-checking, a handy ability during campaign season.

The Duke Reporters’ Lab at Duke University has released such an app for Alexa, dubbed Share the Facts.

It allows people to ask questions such as “Did Donald Trump oppose the war in Iraq?” or “Was Hillary Clinton right that her email practices were allowed?”

Gill, the Amazon executive, says popular events such as the election are an opportunity to deepen Alexa’s relationship with its owners in various ways.

The first is to showcase the device’s ability to respond, conversationally, to questions posed in unscripted, natural language.

Another is to provide useful, accurate information in a way that doesn’t require pulling out a cellphone or being glued to the TV.

Right now, Alexa will read out the latest news about the candidates when asked “what’s the latest” about either Trump or Clinton.

It didn’t yield much with specific queries such as “Will Hillary Clinton be indicted?” or “Is Trump a good businessman?”

But there are a few Easter eggs in there. If asked for a bit of wisdom from the Republican nominee (“what does Donald Trump say”) it will provide a random sample such as “Do you mind if I sit back a little? Because your breath is very bad.” Same for Clinton. (“I believe in a zone of privacy.”)

On Tuesday, Alexa will stop giving results from polls. Users will be able to ask it for real-time election results instead, as they come in.

The virtual assistant will respond to such questions as who’s winning the election, who’s ahead or who won in which state, and the number of electoral votes gathered by each candidate. It will also be able to tell the percentages of the popular vote.

The experience is expected to help Amazon further refine Alexa’s sociability and intelligence. “In all of these different pop-culture events, we learn a lot about the way users would like Alexa to give them information,” Gill says.

Slow pizza sales blamed on politics

Is a hard-fought presidential election bad for pizza sales?

Apparently so if, like Papa Murphy’s, the Vancouver, Wash.-based chain of 1,500 take-and-bake stores, you are an advertising-dependent small fish among the industry giants.

The publicly traded company’s shares were pounded Thursday — down 23.4 percent to $4.02 — after Wednesday’s report of a decline in comparable-store sales that it blames in part on the high cost of advertising during an election year.

“We had a disappointing quarter, as the increasingly competitive environment, both in the pizza category and more broadly, magnified the effects of lower absolute media levels in this presidential election year,” said Ken Calwell, president and CEO of Papa Murphy’s Holdings, in announcing the third-quarter results.

The company had warned earlier that 2016 would bring a double-whammy in the cost of advertising, and Calwell said Thursday that Papa Murphy’s had done less promotional media due to “the inflationary impact of the Olympics and the presidential election on the cost.”

“This lower year-over-year media has a significant impact on our top-line results. Media is an immensely important driver of our business,” he said.

Papa Murphy’s reported a 5.6 percent decrease in comparable-store sales at domestic franchisee-owned stores and a 7.7 percent decrease at company-owned stores. Revenues were up only 1.4 percent to $28.5 million, although it opened 26 new stores just in the latest quarter.

Of course Papa Murphy’s is not the only company to attribute faltering financial performance to the election: For instance, Dunkin’ Donuts last month said election-year uncertainty had slowed new franchise openings.

Pizza powerhouse Domino’s, however, experienced no such problem. It said in mid-October that domestic same-store sales had popped 13 percent above last year’s level.

Papa Murphy’s slowdown led to a net loss of $421,000, or 3 cents per share, compared with net profit of $1.12 million, or 7 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

For 2016, Papa Murphy’s now forecasts a domestic comparable-store sales decline of 4.5 percent to 5 percent, roughly double its previous guidance.

Next year, however, the company plans to double down on advertising, launching a six-week national TV ad campaign “for the first time in the history of our brand,” it said.