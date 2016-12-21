TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Energy Ministry and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline have amended their agreement to give more financial support and assistance to Albania.
In a statement Wednesday, they said that following seven months of negotiations they agreed on reviewing payments paid, on increasing investments in communities and on training the local gas sector.
The pipeline runs for 878 kilometers (545 miles) from the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan to Turkey, through Greece to Albania, before heading to southern Italy via the Adriatic Sea.
Construction of the 215-kilometer (133-mile) segment through Albania has started and is expected to finish in 2019.
The first gas deliveries to Europe are expected in 2020.
