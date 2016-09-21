ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The first U.S. shipments of liquid natural gas by train will hit the rails Tuesday in Alaska.

The Federal Rail Administration last October issued a two-year permit to the Alaska Railroad to carry LNG from southcentral Alaska to the state’s interior.

Railroad spokesman Tim Sullivan says the railroad will send two loaded 40-foot LNG containers from Anchorage to Fairbanks as part of a demonstration. Seven more round-trips over four weeks will follow.

Afterward. Sullivan says the railroad will decide whether to make shipping LNG a line of business.

Expansion of natural gas use is a longtime hope of Fairbanks residents looking for a cheaper alternative to fuel oil to heat homes.

Natural gas also is part of a plan to clean up winter air pollution made worse by inefficient wood-burning stoves.