Sealaska, an Alaska native corporation, is acquiring a majority interest in Odyssey Enterprises, a Seattle-based seafood processing company that employs some 250 people.

Terry Downes, chief operating officer of Juneau-based Sealaska, said Odyssey has sales of nearly $200 million a year. The purchase is part of Sealaska’s corporate strategy to expands its presence in the seafood industry.

The sale price was not disclosed.

Odyessy, which was founded in 1981 and turns fish, crab shrimp into battered, breaded and other products at their Seattle plant, Northwest Seafood Processors.

Downes said that the company last year invested in Seattle-based Independent Packers Corp. and interested in future investments in the seafood industry.

Sealaska was formed by the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, and has more than 22,000 Tlingit, Haida and Tmishan shareholders, including 5,039 in Washington state. In the spring of 2016, Sealaska made a six-month dividend payment of $15.9 million to its shareholders.

During the 1980s, Sealaska owned Ocean Beauty, a major seafood processor based in Seattle, but it later sold the company.