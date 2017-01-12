ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque officials have announced that Alaska Airlines will begin a daily nonstop flight from Albuquerque to Portland, Oregon.

Mayor Richard Berry said Wednesday that the daily flight will begin August 18 and comes two years after Alaska Airlines came to Albuquerque.

Horizon Air will operate flights between Portland and Albuquerque.

The route will be served with the 76-seat E175 jet. It features 12 seats in first class, 12 seats in premium class and 52 seats in the main cabin.