JetBlue and American Airlines are cutting back their flights to Cuba just months after starting to operate some of the first U.S. commercial routes to the island in five decades.

But Alaska Airlines says it’s sticking with its schedule of daily flights from Los Angeles to Havana “for the long haul.” The Seattle-based carrier began flights in January, and so far passenger volumes “are in the ballpark of our expectations,” said spokeswoman Bobbie Egan.

The airline has 1,267 seats a week available on its Cuba flights, but won’t disclose how many are filled.

It expects demand to grow over time, said Egan. “A normal new market takes up to three years to mature, and we know Havana will take time. Leisure markets tend to take a little longer to mature than business markets, particularly markets like Havana that haven’t had commercial air service for many decades.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that American this month is dropping one of its two daily flights between Miami and the cities of Holguin, Santa Clara and Varadero. Its total Cuba schedule is shrinking to 10 daily round-trip flights from 13.

JetBlue, which flies to Havana and three other Cuban cities, said last week it will cut 300 seats a day from its schedule starting in May, the LA Times reported.