THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Industrial paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel has rejected a second unsolicited takeover bid from U.S. company PPG Industries worth 22.4 billion euros ($24.1 billion).
AkzoNobel CEO Ton Buechner said in a statement Wednesday that the bid “significantly fails to recognize the value of AkzoNobel” and is not in the interest of the company, its shareholders or its staff.
The latest bid, which was unanimously rejected by AkzoNobel’s board, comes just under two weeks after PPG made its first unsolicited offer, worth 21 billion euros.
Buechner says, “We are convinced that AkzoNobel is best placed to unlock the value within our company ourselves.”
Most Read Stories
- Washington loses 2017 incoming point guard Blake Harris
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- For Seattle dog owners, Labrador retriever is the favorite
- Facing rental crisis, Seattle creates a renters’ commission to explore new laws
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
The first bid spurred AkzoNobel to reassess its business model and investigate the possible sale or independent listing of its specialty chemicals business.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.