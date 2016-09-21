WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Air China has started regular flights between Beijing and Warsaw, the first ever direct connection to Poland by any Asian airline.

Poland’s main airline, LOT, is already flying to Beijing and the number of passengers has been growing as business ties intensify.

Poland is seeking to develop business, trade and cultural relations with China, whose economy is still growing quickly despite a recent slowdown. China’s businesses and companies, meanwhile, are seeking ties in Europe.

Warsaw’s Chopin Airport wrote in a tweet Wednesday that Air China launched its service to Poland today, adding: “Welcome to Warsaw :).”

Flights from Beijing depart on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Some 200 passengers came on the first flight.