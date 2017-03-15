MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The future of copper-nickel mining near a pristine Minnesota wilderness area will be up for discussion this week.
Both sides of the mining debate will gather Thursday for a forum organized by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.
The agencies are taking comments on a proposal to protect more than 234,000 acres of land near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from further minerals exploration or mining.
The Obama administration announced in December that it wouldn’t renew mineral rights leases for the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely. It also announced a two-year “timeout” so federal agencies could study a potential 20-year ban on mining and prospecting on the land.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Seattle pedestrians to navigate 8-lane waterfront road after legal fight ends
- Seahawks sign running back Eddie Lacy
- Fort Worth man tied to 4 killings set for execution Tuesday
- Beast Mode 2.0? Here's what the Seattle sports world is saying about Seahawks' signing of Eddie Lacy
It’s that 20-year ban that is up for comment in Duluth.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.