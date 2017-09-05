LOS ANGELES (AP) — Four days after its splashy reopening, the Angels Flight railroad in downtown Los Angeles has shut down again.
A notice on its website Monday said the funky little funicular would be closed for several days for maintenance.
Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand last Thursday for a ceremony marking the return to service of the 116-year-old line that stretches just 298 feet (90 meters) up Bunker Hill. Before that, the beloved railway had been closed since 2013.
A sign posted Monday at the ticket booth says recent extreme weather conditions prompted the maintenance work. No details were given.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Seahawks roster cutdown Q-and-A: Why did Seattle waive Kasen Williams? And more
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
- Smoke forces Crystal Mountain to close as fires rage in Central Washington, Oregon and British Columbia
Angels Flight is a Los Angeles landmark that’s made frequent cameo appearances in movies, including last year’s Oscar-nominated “La La Land.”