Certified financial planner Richard Marshall can readily empathize with young parents who are raising children while making mortgage payments and trying to save for the future. He’s a young parent, too.
His advice to young families is to stick to a budget and never fail to save at least 10 percent of their annual income.
“The more you save at this point, when you’re young, you’re doing your old self a ton of favors,” said Marshall, an investment adviser at the Bellevue office of Vestory.
For example, whenever a working parent gets a raise, she or he should put the money into savings instead of spending more on consumption.
What does Marshall say to those who insist they can’t afford to save?
“You do have control over your discretionary spending,” he said. Look there to make cuts. “You can always find something.”
